Head-To-Head Contrast: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) versus Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Qualys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qualys and Varonis Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $621.67 million 7.92 $173.68 million $4.89 27.73 Varonis Systems $550.95 million 10.07 -$95.76 million ($0.81) -61.21

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Qualys has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 29.19% 38.05% 18.77% Varonis Systems -15.88% -20.01% -5.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Qualys and Varonis Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 3 12 2 0 1.94 Varonis Systems 0 5 13 1 2.79

Qualys presently has a consensus target price of $137.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.39%. Varonis Systems has a consensus target price of $55.06, suggesting a potential upside of 11.04%. Given Varonis Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Qualys.

Summary

Qualys beats Varonis Systems on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security. The company's integrated suite of IT, security, and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys' Enterprise TruRisk Platform enables customers to identify and manage IT assets; collect and analyze IT security data; discover and prioritize vulnerabilities; quantify cyber risk exposure; recommend and implement remediation actions; and verify the implementation of such actions. It also provides asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications that enable clients to detect vulnerabilities, and measure and remediate cyber risk. The company offers its solutions to enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities through its sales teams, as well as through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, resellers, cloud providers, and consulting firms. Qualys, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. It offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides data Classification engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It serves its products to financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, technology, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, education and construction, and engineering sectors. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and resellers. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

