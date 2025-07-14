Contrasting Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT) & Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT – Get Free Report) and Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cistera Networks and Silicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A Silicom -19.57% -8.67% -7.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cistera Networks and Silicom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cistera Networks 0 0 0 0 0.00 Silicom 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Given Cistera Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cistera Networks is more favorable than Silicom.

52.9% of Silicom shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Silicom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cistera Networks and Silicom”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Silicom $58.11 million 1.51 -$13.71 million ($1.94) -7.96

Cistera Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silicom.

About Cistera Networks

Cistera Networks, Inc. provides enterprise and small business communications solutions for the IT industry in the United States. The company’s convergence servers and software application solutions offer advanced voice, video, and data communications platforms and applications for quality assurance and management, event notification and alerting, recording and monitoring, and collaborative solutions. It also provides Cistera 1.9 software platform, a component-based architecture that enables enhanced scalability and management of advanced unified communications applications; and Quality Assurance and Management systems that allow organizations to respond to the needs of their customers and their partners, as well as enable organizations to build feedback loops by automating audit and compliance needs through recording and monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers Event Alerting and Notification solutions for the delivery of timely and actionable information for organizations of various sizes. Further, it provides support and maintenance, and professional services. The company was formerly known as CNH Holdings Company and changed its name to Cistera Networks Inc in September 2005. Cistera Networks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards. The company also provides virtualized and universal customer-premises equipment; and edge devices for SD-WAN, secure access service edge, Telco dedicated routers, and NFV deployments. It serves original equipment manufacturing, cloud, telco, mobile, and related service provider markets. The company operates in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Silicom Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

