Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 35,637 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,637 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,239,000 after acquiring an additional 454,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $129,356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,099,000 after acquiring an additional 241,600 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $342.67 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $344.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.10 and a 200 day moving average of $319.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

