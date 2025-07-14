Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 2.1% of Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $840,286,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,461,000 after purchasing an additional 574,239 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,727,000 after buying an additional 489,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 463,579 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

HCA opened at $375.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.25.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

