Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Raised by Evergreen Private Wealth LLC

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $201.16 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

