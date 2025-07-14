First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Bought by Evergreen Private Wealth LLC

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,302,000 after buying an additional 151,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 984,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,256,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $46.54 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

