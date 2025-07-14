Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.18 Million in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 218.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.88.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $219.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.39 and its 200-day moving average is $206.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

