Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 145 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,952,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,614.58. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $1,245.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,221.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,050.73. The company has a market cap of $529.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,214.52.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

