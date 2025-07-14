Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires 97,468 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,468 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Fortrea worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 427.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 20,380.0% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 93.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $462.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $28.41.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

