Aurora Investment Counsel Takes $2 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,117,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,661,000 after acquiring an additional 326,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,568,000 after buying an additional 223,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,615,000 after buying an additional 118,054 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,228,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,234,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,623,000 after buying an additional 95,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE GL opened at $118.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.86 and a 1-year high of $133.76.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globe Life from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.