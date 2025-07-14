Florida Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,312 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $119.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.99. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

