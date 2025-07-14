Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 6,255 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.7% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $53,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $129.24 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $130.05. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average of $120.03.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

