Florida Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

FTEC stock opened at $199.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.61. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $134.11 and a 1-year high of $201.87.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

