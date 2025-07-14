Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 595 Shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Griffon worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 26.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Griffon by 12.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Griffon by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 29,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFF. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Griffon Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $78.28 on Monday. Griffon Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Griffon had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 114.46%. The business had revenue of $611.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

