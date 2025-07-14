The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.11.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,080. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $196.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

