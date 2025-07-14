Focused Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $79,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $370.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.14 and its 200-day moving average is $375.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

