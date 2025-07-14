Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is MTM Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,505 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 3.0% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

