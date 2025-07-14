MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 83.7% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $71.13 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $220.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

