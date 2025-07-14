Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8%

Eaton stock opened at $360.67 on Monday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.