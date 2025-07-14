CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 119.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total value of $1,304,836.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $271,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,781.20. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $275.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.25 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.51.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.93.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

