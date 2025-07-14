Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 24,536 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,536 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,993 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,913,000 after buying an additional 1,537,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after buying an additional 1,238,612 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,046,000 after buying an additional 668,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

