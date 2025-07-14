LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,647 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPYG stock opened at $95.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

