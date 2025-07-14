LRI Investments LLC Reduces Position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,125,000 after buying an additional 594,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,407 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ferrari by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,561,000 after acquiring an additional 520,337 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 1,226.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,153,000 after acquiring an additional 122,690 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $490.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.54 and a 200 day moving average of $457.99. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $509.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.25.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

