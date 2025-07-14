LRI Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

LRI Investments LLC cut its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 277,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.35 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KVUE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Read Our Latest Report on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.