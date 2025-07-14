Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) PT at $813.57

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $814.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $567.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $545.22 and a 200-day moving average of $619.17. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,767,000 after buying an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after buying an additional 1,390,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,940,000 after buying an additional 155,369 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,543,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

