Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $976,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $512.06 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.82 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $537.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.59.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

