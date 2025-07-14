Slow Capital Inc. Sells 52,355 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,355 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

