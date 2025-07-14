Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,651,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.12.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

