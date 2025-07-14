Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $681,000 Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 445,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 69,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

