Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,280 ($17.26) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,295 ($17.46).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Dunelm Group

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,131 ($15.25) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,168.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,046.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 836.61 ($11.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,279 ($17.25). The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Karen Witts sold 24,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.89), for a total transaction of £285,983.06 ($385,681.81). Also, insider Ajay Kavan bought 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($15.40) per share, for a total transaction of £29,931.82 ($40,366.58). 34.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

