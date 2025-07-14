Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,280 ($17.26) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,295 ($17.46).
View Our Latest Analysis on Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Dunelm Group
In related news, insider Karen Witts sold 24,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.89), for a total transaction of £285,983.06 ($385,681.81). Also, insider Ajay Kavan bought 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($15.40) per share, for a total transaction of £29,931.82 ($40,366.58). 34.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dunelm Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Analysts Bet Big on Uber Stock’s Expansion in Autonomous Driving
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Catalysts Converge on Intel Ahead of a Critical Earnings Report
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Conagra at Rock Bottom: 7% Yield & Turnaround Poised
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.