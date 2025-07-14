Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 335 ($4.52) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.06% from the company’s previous close.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance

BKS stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.81) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £135.96 million, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.38. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a twelve month low of GBX 171 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 327 ($4.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 217.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 242.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.89), for a total value of £556,400 ($750,370.87). 44.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements.

