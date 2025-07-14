Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading 7.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.88 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 40.88 ($0.55). 213,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 149,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.95 ($0.51).

Creightons Trading Up 7.7%

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Creightons news, insider Jemima Bird bought 40,790 shares of Creightons stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £15,092.30 ($20,353.74). 48.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

