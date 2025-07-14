World Chess (LON:CHSS) Stock Price Down 21% – Time to Sell?

World Chess PLC (LON:CHSS – Get Free Report) fell 21% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02). 2,610,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 1,137,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

World Chess Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.71. The stock has a market cap of £13.12 million and a PE ratio of -3.10.

Get World Chess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at World Chess

In other World Chess news, insider Ilya Merenzon bought 24,390,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £731,707.32 ($986,793.42). In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,240,000 shares of company stock valued at $107,120,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Chess Company Profile

World Chess (LSE: CHSS) is a London-based chess gaming and entertainment company and International Chess Federation (‘FIDE’) official commercial partner.

The Company’s vision is to build a global, leading intellectual sports brand by reinventing chess for the modern consumer. World Chess intends to do this by becoming the leading platform for the global chess community through online, in person and hybrid chess events and activities, and by providing complementary product offerings to players, spectators, and partners through its ecosystem, which is made up of the following pillars.

FIDE Gaming Platform

World Chess runs FIDE Chess Arena, the exclusive official gaming platform of FIDE and has the official rights to offer its players the official ratings and titles, recognised by FIDE.

Events and Competitions

The Company is experienced in organising events and competitions to promote the sport including the organisation of three World Chess Championship matches.

Recently, World Chess developed and launched the Armageddon Series, the chess league for prime-time television.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Chess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Chess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.