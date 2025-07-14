Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,157 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.4%

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $211.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.