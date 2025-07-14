Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Corning by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $8,996,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $473,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $800,692.56. This represents a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $55.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

