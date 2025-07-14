Xponance Inc. Buys 820 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $302,734,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,204,000 after acquiring an additional 966,399 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $89,828,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $83,139,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 15,322.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,522,000 after purchasing an additional 503,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $130.96 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.61.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

