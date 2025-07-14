Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,021,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $57,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE D opened at $57.38 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.