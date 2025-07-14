Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives $491.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $491.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,204,000 after acquiring an additional 131,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 405,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL opened at $481.67 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $366.92 and a 12 month high of $531.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

