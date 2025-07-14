Key Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 315.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after purchasing an additional 308,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,559,000 after acquiring an additional 177,540 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 20,286.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 104,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after acquiring an additional 45,896 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $481.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.92 and a 12-month high of $531.79. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

