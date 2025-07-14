New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 108,723 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 804,752 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 108,723 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $61,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

