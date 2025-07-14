Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) versus Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 10.19% 15.13% 6.10% Rayonier 30.09% 3.29% 1.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Rayonier shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 8 9 0 2.53 Rayonier 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Johnson Controls International and Rayonier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus price target of $100.53, indicating a potential downside of 5.00%. Rayonier has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Rayonier’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rayonier is more favorable than Johnson Controls International.

Dividends

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Johnson Controls International pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rayonier pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Rayonier”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $22.95 billion 3.03 $1.71 billion $3.75 28.22 Rayonier $1.23 billion 2.97 $359.15 million $2.33 10.09

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier. Rayonier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Controls International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Rayonier on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.85 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (418,000 acres) and New Zealand (421,000 acres).

