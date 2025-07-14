Head-To-Head Review: Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) versus LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Identiv and LG Display, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Identiv 0 0 3 0 3.00 LG Display 1 3 0 0 1.75

Identiv currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.32%. Given Identiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Identiv is more favorable than LG Display.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Identiv $25.24 million 3.25 $74.82 million $3.03 1.15 LG Display $27,427.67 billion 0.00 -$1.79 billion ($1.78) -1.92

This table compares Identiv and LG Display”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Identiv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LG Display. LG Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Identiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Identiv has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Identiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Identiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of LG Display shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Identiv and LG Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Identiv 287.10% -16.54% -14.59% LG Display -7.17% -24.14% -6.06%

Summary

Identiv beats LG Display on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Identiv

(Get Free Report)

Identiv, Inc., a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security. The Premises segment provides solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, and apartment buildings. The company sells its products through dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About LG Display

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays. The company also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. In addition, it provides janitorial services; invests in venture business and acquire technologies; and manages intellectual property. The company operates in Korea, China, rest of Asia, the Americas, Poland, and rest of Europe. LG Display Co., Ltd. was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

