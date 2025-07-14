Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (D-)” Rating for 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (d-) rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

DDD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

DDD opened at $1.72 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,436,600 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,492,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 944,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

