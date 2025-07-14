Critical Survey: MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) versus Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Triller Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A Triller Group $56.68 million 1.78 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -0.51

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Triller Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.0% of Triller Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Triller Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triller Group has a beta of -1.71, indicating that its stock price is 271% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Triller Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21%

Summary

MAN GRP PLC/ADR beats Triller Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Triller Group

Triller Group, Inc. engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

