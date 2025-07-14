Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Barclays Stock Down 2.1%

Barclays stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Barclays

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 784,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 95,566 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 1,539.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 579,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 195,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 52.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,063,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,709,000 after buying an additional 391,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.