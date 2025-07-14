Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.
Barclays Stock Down 2.1%
Barclays stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
