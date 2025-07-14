111 (NASDAQ:YI) Earns Sell (D-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (d-) rating on shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

111 Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:YI opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.44. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.

Get 111 alerts:

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $486.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 111

About 111

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 111 by 43,619.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 305,339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 111 in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 111 in the first quarter worth $92,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 111 in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 111 in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.