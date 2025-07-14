111 (NASDAQ:YI) Earns Sell (D-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (d-) rating on shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.
111 Stock Down 0.3%
NASDAQ:YI opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.44. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $486.35 million for the quarter.
About 111
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
