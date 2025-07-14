Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $86.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,800. This trade represents a 21.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,395,000 after acquiring an additional 657,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $42,050,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $25,808,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,232,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2,249.3% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 249,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 238,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

