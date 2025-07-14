Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

RMBI opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 10.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

