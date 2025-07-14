Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 194.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.7%

STLD opened at $135.07 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.06.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

