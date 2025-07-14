Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 44,540 Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,540 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1,233.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 45.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 124.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 431.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCG stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Pacific Gas & Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

In other Pacific Gas & Electric news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 151,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,306.80. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

